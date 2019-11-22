Japan
Japan foreign minister to visit Russia to discuss formal WWII treaty: official

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the start of a bilateral meeting in Nagoya, Japan, November 22, 2019. Franck Robichon/Pool via REUTERS

NAGOYA, Japan (Reuters) - Japan’s foreign minister agreed on Friday to visit Russia next month for talks about a formal World War Two peace treaty, a ministry official said, following a decades-old dispute that has prevented the countries from reaching a pact.

Toshimitsu Motegi agreed with counterpart Sergei Lavrov to visit Russia in mid-December and discuss the issue, the official said at a briefing on the sidelines of a meeting of the Group of 20 (G20) nations in the central Japanese city of Nagoya.

Japan claims a string of Russian-controlled western Pacific islands. The territorial row has precluded a formal peace treaty between the two countries.

