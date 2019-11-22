Japan foreign minister says he plans to meet South Korean counterpart at G20

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi gestures after talking to reporters about GSOMIA pact with South Korea during G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Nagoya, Japan, November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

NAGOYA, Japan (Reuters) - Japan’s foreign minister plans to meet his South Korean counterpart during the Group of 20 meetings in the central city of Nagoya, he said on Friday, after Seoul decided not to end an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan.

Toshimitsu Motegi made the comment to reporters after South Korea’s decision, which appeared to mark a breakthrough in a long-running dispute over history and trade that has worsened relations between the two Asian neighbours and U.S. allies.