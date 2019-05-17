Japan says G20 finance leaders won't mention protectionism in communique: newspaper

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top currency diplomat Masatsugu Asakawa said Group of 20 finance leaders likely will not include language in their communique saying that members will fight protectionism, the Sankei newspaper reported on Friday.

Japan, as chair of this year’s G20 meetings, will also not intervene to seek a solution to intensifying U.S.-China trade tensions because the matter is beyond the realm of the finance ministers, the paper quoted Asakawa was quoted as saying.

Asakawa will be among delegates accompanying Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso, who will chair the G20 finance leaders’ meeting in Fukuoka, southern Japan, on June 8-9.