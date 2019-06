China's Central Bank Governor Yi Gang approaches to greet U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Fukuoka, Japan June 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

FUKUOKA, Japan (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a tweet on Sunday he had a “constructive meeting” with People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang, including a “candid discussion” on trade issues.

Mnuchin sent the tweet after his meeting with Yi Gang, held on the sidelines of the Group of 20 finance leaders’ meeting in the southern Japan city of Fukuoka.