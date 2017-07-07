FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia, U.S. differ on North Korea, will continue talks: Tillerson
July 7, 2017 / 5:58 PM / a month ago

Russia, U.S. differ on North Korea, will continue talks: Tillerson

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks at the 2017 Trafficking in Persons Report (TIP) Ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2017.Yuri Gripas

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - The U.S. and Russian presidents had differing views on how to deal with North Korea's weapons programs in talks on Friday in Germany, but Washington will continue to press Moscow to do more to curb Pyongyang's activities, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

"The Russians see it a little differently than we do, so we're going to continue those discussions and ask them to do more. Russia does have economic activity with North Korea," Tillerson told reporters after Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

