Russia says G20 draft communique project touches trade, global restrictions, WTO

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A draft G20 communique covers trade and issues related to the World Trade Organisation, among other topics, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Thursday.

The Group of 20 leading world economies is due to meet on Nov. 30-Dec. 1 in Argentina.

Storchak told reporters there were major disagreements with the United States over the draft communique and that Argentina was asking all member countries to get actively involved in the drafting of the document.