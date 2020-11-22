G20 determined to support African countries and tackle climate change

FILE PHOTO: Family Photo composite for the annual G20 Leaders' Summit is projected onto Salwa Palace in At-Turaif, one of the country's UNESCO World Heritage sites, in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, November 20, 2020. Saudi G20 Presidency Media/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies said in a final communique on Sunday they were determined to support African countries in overcoming the coronavirus crisis, including by exploring more sustainable financing options.

Debt relief for Africa will be an important theme of the Italian presidency of the G20 in 2021.

The G20 group also said tackling climate change was a pressing challenge and that it was committed to a more environmentally sustainable future.