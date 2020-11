FILE PHOTO: Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan wears a protective mask as he attends a virtual meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia July 18, 2020. G20 Saudi Arabia/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - The G20 summit’s final communique was approved unanimously by all countries, but Turkey wanted its “voice to be heard”, Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Sunday in a news conference closing out the two-day online meeting.