Post-COVID economies must be more sustainable, Merkel says

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a joint news conference with Finance Minister Olaf Scholz after a virtual G20 summit meeting, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic has made governments around the world more aware of the fact that economies have to be developed sustainably and not at the expense of the environment, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

“There is a will to learn from the pandemic and to make the economy more sustainable,” Merkel told journalists on Sunday following the G20 summit.