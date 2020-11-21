Saudi Arabia plans to launch special economic zones in 2021, minister says

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabian Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih, speaks during a virtual meeting of B20 at the Saudi Business Group summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday the Gulf state plans to launch special economic zones in 2021.

Speaking to a G20 panel, Falih also said the kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy away from oil was more popular today than ever and that the country was emerging from the coronavirus pandemic with a resilient economy and private sector.