China's Xi, Japan PM Abe agreed on need for 'free, fair trade': Japan official

OSAKA (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Thursday to work together to promote “free and fair trade” as they discussed a wide range of topics including a “complicated” global economic landscape, a Japanese official said.

Meeting ahead of the G20 summit conference starting on Friday, the two leaders also agreed on Xi’s state to visit to Japan next spring, Japanese deputy chief cabinet secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters.