World News
June 28, 2019 / 3:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan PM Abe calls for strong G20 message on free trade

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waits, as Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha looks on behind, during the family photo session at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

OSAKA (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday urged leaders from the Group of 20 major economies to deliver a strong message to support “free, fair and indiscriminate” trade as he expressed “deep concerns” over the current landscape of global trade.

Speaking on the first day of the two-day Osaka G20 summit meeting, Abe also said Japan, as a flag-bearer of free trade, would strongly promote improvement in a multilateral trade system and negotiations over agreements on economic cooperation.

“Today, I want to discuss with leaders measures to further enhance momentum towards reform in WTO, (World Trade Organisation)”, he said.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

