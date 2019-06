FILE PHOTO: Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso answers a question during a news conference of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Fukuoka, Japan June 9, 2019. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS

OSAKA (Reuters) - Neither the United States nor China raised the issue of trade at Friday’s joint session of finance and health ministers of the Group of 20 major economies, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters after the meeting.

The joint session was held on the sidelines of a G20 summit, which is taking place in the western Japan city of Osaka for two days until Saturday.