China's assistant foreign minister says global community sees harm from protectionism

The head of the Chinese delegation Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Zhang Jun delivers his opening remarks during a Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) conference with the UN Security Council's five permanent members (P5) China, France, Russia, Britain, and U.S., in Beijing, China, January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Zhang Jun said on Monday that the international community recognizes harm from protectionism, and that China will safeguard its fundamental interests.

The world economy faces rising risks, and the Group of 20 should ensure unity and cooperation, Zhang said at a media briefing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka at the end of the week.

Related Coverage China says U.S., China should make compromises in trade talks