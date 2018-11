FILE PHOTO - G-20 finance ministers and central banks governors pose for a family photo during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

BEIJING (Reuters) - China hopes the G20 group would maintain its longstanding position against protectionism, said China’s Assistant Foreign Minister Zhang Jun on Friday.

China is hoping the G20 would be the driving force for the global economy as it faces downward pressure, Zhang said at a press conference in Beijing ahead of the G20 summit in Argentina at end-November.