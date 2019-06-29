China says joint interests with U.S. greater than differences

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with China's President Xi Jinping during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

OSAKA (Reuters) - The joint interests of China and the United States are greater than the differences, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Saturday, following talks between the two countries’ presidents at a G20 summit in Japan.

China and the United States both hope the world can achieve stable growth, Wang Xiaolong, the special envoy of G20 affairs of the foreign ministry and director general of the Department of International Economic Affairs, told reporters.