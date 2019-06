FILE PHOTO: Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco speaks during a meeting in Rome, Italy, October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

FUKOKA, Japan (Reuters) - Investors have understood the European Central Bank’s latest policy message “very well”, ECB policymaker Ignazio Visco said on Sunday when asked about a rise in the euro despite the possibility of new monetary easing.

“The market has understood very well,” Visco said after a G20 meeting in Japan. He blamed the rise in the single currency on “interactions with U.S. interest rates etc.”