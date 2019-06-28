Many G20 heads voiced concern over trade tensions, global growth: Japan government

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks while other leaders listen during a working lunch at the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Osaka, Japan, on Friday, June 28, 2019. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via REUTERS

OSAKA (Reuters) - Many Group of 20 leaders voiced concern over trade tensions and the risk they pose on the global economy at their meeting in Osaka, western Japan, on Friday, a senior Japanese government official said.

“There are downside risks to the global economy as trade tensions escalate. Against this background, the G20 leaders agreed on the need for the group to drive global growth,” the official told reporters after the G20 summit’s session on the world economy and trade.

“There were discussions on how to address common challenges, among them the need to promote free trade” and World Trade Organisation (TWO) reform, he said.