Business News
June 28, 2019 / 12:48 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

EU leaders warn of damage to global growth from trade war

1 Min Read

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attends a joint news conference with European Council President Donald Tusk at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

OSAKA (Reuters) - European Union leaders on Friday warned of the damage that escalating U.S.-China trade frictions was inflicting on the global economy, as the world’s top G20 economies began their two-day summit in the western Japan city of Osaka.

The U.S.-China trade relations are “difficult” and contributing to a slowdown in the global economy, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a news conference.

He also said the EU was working closely with the United States, China and Japan on reforming the World Trade Organization.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Chris Gallagher

