Macron says EU-Mercosur trade deal meets French demands

France's President Emmanuel Macron reaches out to shake hands with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, next to Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel, during a news conference at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday a draft trade deal reached between the European Union and the Mercosur group of South American countries was a “good agreement” that met key French demands.

The accord protected European geographical origin certification for food products, he said during a news conference at the end of a summit of the G20 nations in Japan.

Macron welcomed Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s commitment to the Paris climate agreement, saying this helped maintain support for the accord among the G20 nations with the exception of the United States.