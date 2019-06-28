India's Modi says one-sided decisions drive development of global economy

U.S President Donald Trump, Japan's Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi take part in a trilateral meeting on the first day of the G20 summit on June 28, 2019 in Osaka, Japan. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS

OSAKA (Reuters) - The development of the global economy is largely driven by one-sided decisions and disputes felt by the entire system, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

“We should still focus on the World Trade Organization (WTO) reform to achieve balanced development of the global economy and so this growth is open to everyone,” Modi told a meeting of leaders of the grouping of BRICS nations on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan’s western city of Osaka.