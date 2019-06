Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) approaches to shake hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at their news conference at G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

OSAKA (Reuters) - Russia and Japan have moved forward in setting up joint economic activities on a disputed chain of islands, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday after discussing a peace treaty with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Putin, speaking at a news briefing at the G20 summit in Osaka, also said that the two leaders discussed North Korea, adding that this issue could be resolved by political means.