Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the media at the G-20 summit in Osaka, western Japan, June 29, 2019. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

OSAKA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he had informed U.S. President Donald Trump about Russia’s actions in Syria, adding that the two countries had maintained contacts about the Middle East nation.

Asked about his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel about Ukraine, Putin said he agreed that multilateral consultations should continue.