Trump decided to cancel Putin meeting while on flight to G20: spokeswoman

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Thursday told reporters U.S. President Donald Trump decided to cancel a scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his flight to the G20 summit, and said she was not aware of a conversation between the two leaders about the cancellation.

Trump spoke with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House Chief of Staff Kelly on the flight to the Group of 20 industrialized nations summit in Argentina and called National Security Adviser John Bolton, she said. Sanders also said the U.S. and Russian governments had exchanged phone calls.