Trump anticipates 'productive' meeting with China's Xi on Saturday

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump , as China's President Xi Jinping, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi look on during a family photo session at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

OSAKA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected a productive meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping on Saturday, highly anticipated talks on the sidelines of the G20 Summit amid the U.S.-Chinese trade tensions.

“I think it will be productive,” Trump told reporters on Friday. “Who knows, but I think it will be productive. At a minimum it will be productive. We’ll see what happens and what comes out of it.”

But asked if he had promised Xi a six month reprieve from tariffs, Trump said: “No.”