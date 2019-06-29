Trump says we have a 'complicated' situation with Turkey's S-400 deal

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

OSAKA (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States had a “complicated” situation in how to respond to Turkey’s deal to procure Russia’s S-400 missile defense system, adding that possible sanctions were being discussed.

But Trump expressed sympathy with his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan, blaming former U.S. President Barack Obama’s administration for placing conditions on Turkey’s purchase of Patriot missiles.

“We’re looking at different solutions. It’s a problem, there’s no question about it,” Trump said at the outset of a bilateral meeting with Erdogan in Osaka, western Japan.