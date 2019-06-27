U.S., Japan have not discussed revising security pact: Japan

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks at a news conference about North Korea's missile launch in Tokyo, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on August 29, 2017. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Thursday that Japan and the United States have not discussed revising the U.S.-Japan security treaty after U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of the defense pact in a television interview.

Trump told Fox television in Washington on Wednesday that if the United States is attacked, Japan “doesn’t have to help us at all. They can watch it on a Sony television, the attack.”

The Japanese and U.S. governments “have not discussed revising the U.S.-Japan Security Treaty at all,” Yoshihide Suga told reporters in Tokyo.

“The obligations of the United States and Japan ... are balanced between both countries,” he added.