Trump says he wants to attend Presidents Cup in Melbourne

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Osaka International Airport in Toyonaka, Osaka prefecture, Japan June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would be interested in attending the Presidents Cup in Melbourne, ahead of a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting in Osaka, Japan.

Asked by a reporter if he would go to the premier golfing event, Trump, an avid golfer, said he wanted to but was noncommittal.

“I’ll tell you what - I’d like to,” Trump said. “It might not be easy, but I’d like to.”

Morrison offered Trump a “warm invitation” to the major golfing event, scheduled in early December.

The two leaders spoke ahead of a dinner meeting in Osaka.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

