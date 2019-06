U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has shown readiness to start a dialogue with Russia on strategic stability and disarmament,

and to improve trade relations, the Kremlin’s spokesman said on Friday, Russian news agencies reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump, who met during the G20 summit in Osaka, also discussed the issue of Ukrainian sailors detained by Russia in late 2018, Dmitry Peskov said.