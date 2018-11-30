Politics
November 30, 2018 / 1:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kremlin says Putin and Trump will have impromptu meeting at G20: RIA

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a brief impromptu meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Argentina just as he will with other leaders at the G20 summit, RIA news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Friday.

Trump on Thursday abruptly canceled a planned meeting with Putin in Argentina after Russia captured three Ukrainian navy vessels and their crews off the coast of Crimea.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Christian Lowe and Tom Balmforth

