Trump says it would be 'monumental' if U.S. can reach deal with China

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of their bilateral meeting during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

OSAKA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he was open to a trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping that would be “monumental”, as they began high-stake talks that could ease tensions or plunge the world’s two largest economies into a deeper trade war.

“I actually think that we were very close and then something happened where it slipped a little bit and now we’re getting a little bit closer,” Trump said on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) meeting in Osaka, western Japan.

“But it would be historic if we could do a fair trade deal. We’re totally open to it and you’re totally open to it,” he said.

“I think this will be a very productive meeting and I think we can go on to do something that truly will be monumental,” he added.