FILE PHOTO: A U.S. dollar banknote featuring American founding father Benjamin Franklin and a China's yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong among U.S. and Chinese flags in this illustration picture taken May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Illustration/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States will not levy new tariffs on Chinese exports, China’s official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, following talks between the two countries’ leaders.

The two countries have agreed to restart trade talks and will have discussions on specific issues, Xinhua said.