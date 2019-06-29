World News
President Donald Trump says is 'in no hurry' for a deal with China

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that while his meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping was far better than expected, he was “in no hurry” to cut a trade deal.

Trump also said he would not increase existing tariffs to China.

“I am in no hurry, but things look very good,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, referring to ongoing talks between Washington and Beijing.

“The quality of the transaction is far more important to me than speed.”

Reporting by Katanga Johnson; editing by Jonathan Oatis

