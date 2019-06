U.S. President Donald Trump poses for a photo with China's President Xi Jinping before their bilateral meeting during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

OSAKA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he had an excellent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as good as it was going to be.

Negotiations with China are continuing, Trump said, adding he thinks “we are back on track” with China.

Trump was speaking at a G20 summit in Osaka where he had met Xi.