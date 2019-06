Japan's Minister of Economic Revitalization Toshimitsu Motegi speaks during the signing agreement ceremony for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal, in Santiago, Chile March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s and the United States agreed on Friday to hold working-level meetings from early next month to accelerate progress towards a bilateral trade agreement, Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said.

The two sides did not discuss when they are aiming to conclude the deal, Motegi told reporters after meeting U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Osaka.