Russian official: G20 disagreements focus at WTO reform, climate change

OSAKA (Reuters) - Work on the final G20 documents is not going easy, the group’s Russia sherpa Svetlana Lukash said on Friday, naming World Trade Organization reform, information security, climate change and migration as among issues members were struggling to agree.

Maxim Oreshkin, Russian economy minister, told reporters separately on Friday that there was no common agreement between the G20 members on how to reform the WTO but in Moscow’s opinion, the WTO should remain the cornerstone of global trade.

“Here should be a system fair to all its participants, taking into account each country’s position and this should be workable: decision taken by it (WTO) should be implemented by all,” Oreshkin said.