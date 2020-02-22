France ready to hear U.S. proposal on digital tax

French Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks during the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

RIYADH (Reuters) - France is ready to listen to the U.S. administration’s proposal of offering U.S. companies a “safe harbor” from a new, international digital tax, its finance minister said on Saturday, while admitting that he still didn’t know what that meant in practice.

“I’m not in a position to tell you what it (a safe harbor) really means,” Bruno Le Maire told journalists on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Saudi Arabia. “(But) it’s fair and useful to give all the attention to this new proposal.”