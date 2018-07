BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said he does not expect finance ministers from the Group of 20 leading economies to make much progress on resolving global trade disputes at a meeting this weekend in Buenos Aires.

FILE PHOTO: German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a news conference to present the fiscal plan for 2019-2022 in Berlin, Germany, July 6 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

“Unfortunately, it does not look like we will take big steps forward in Buenos Aires,” Scholz told the Stuttgarter Zeitung newspaper.