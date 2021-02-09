Allied extends deadline again for G4S shareholders to accept buyout deal

(Reuters) - Allied Universal on Tuesday extended for a second time its deadline for G4S shareholders to accept its buyout offer, prolonging a bidding war with Canadian rival GardaWorld for the British private security services firm.

G4S shareholders now have until March 6 to back U.S.-based Allied’s offer of 245 pence per share, which the London-listed company had accepted in December. Allied previously extended the initial deadline of Jan. 26 to Feb. 9.

Earlier on Tuesday, G4S reported new and retained contracts worth 5.5 billion pounds ($7.58 billion) and said its fourth-quarter performance was “strong”, ahead of the expiry of GardaWorld’s sixth deadline on Wednesday.