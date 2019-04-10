G4S soars as Canada's Garda World Security considers bid

LONDON (Reuters) - Canada’s Garda World Security said on Wednesday it was considering a cash offer for some or all of G4S, sending shares in the world’s largest listed security company up almost a third for their biggest daily gain in a decade.

FILE PHOTO: A G4S security van is parked outside a bank in Loughborough, central England, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples/File Photo

At 1409 GMT, G4S shares were up 18 percent at 218 pence, adding half a billion pounds to its value and taking the British security firm’s market capitalization to about 3.4 billion pounds ($4.4 billion). The stock earlier hit a six month high of 241.8 pence.

An offer could mark a change of fortune for G4S, which is struggling to recover from a string of scandals, notably a failure in 2012 to provide enough guards for the London Olympic Games.

Only last week, the British government said it would permanently take over the running of a prison in Birmingham, central England, from G4S after inmate violence made the goal unmanageable.

The statement from privately-held Garda World came after London’s Evening Standard newspaper reported market talk of a potential bid.

G4S, which has more than 500,000 employees across 90 countries, declined to comment on the report and could not immediately be reached for comment on Garda World’s statement.

“Garda World notes the recent market speculation in relation to G4S and confirms that it is in the preliminary stages of considering an approach to the board of G4S regarding a possible cash offer for the company, or a part thereof,” the Montreal-based firm said.

G4S said in March it had received interest from potential bidders for its cash business, which includes Cash 360 machines operated by retailers and a cash transportation business.

According to Garda World’s website, it also owns a cash solutions business, along with security services operations which include screening passengers at airports.

“Buying G4S would be a stretch as Garda World only has 2 billion pounds revenue (G4S: 7 billion pounds), but they are plausible contenders for Cash Solutions or perhaps a post-transaction G4S,” Jefferies analysts wrote in a note.