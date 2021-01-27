Canada's GardaWorld extends G4S deal offer period for fifth time

(Reuters) - Security group GardaWorld on Wednesday extended the offer period for rival G4S for the fifth time, prolonging a takeover battle for the British group, which picked U.S.-based Allied Universal over the Canadian company.

The news comes just a day after Allied Universal extended the time for G4S shareholders to accept the deal agreed upon by both the companies to Feb. 9.

Private-equity backed GardaWorld has extended its offer until Feb 10.