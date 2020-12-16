Canada's GardaWorld extends G4S deal offer period for third time

FILE PHOTO: A G4S security van is seen parked outside a bank in Loughborough, central England, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples/File Photo

(Reuters) - Security firm GardaWorld said on Wednesday its cash offer for rival G4S will remain open for acceptance until Jan. 6, even as the British company last week agreed to be acquired by U.S. firm Allied Universal.

Private-equity backed GardaWorld has extended the offer period for the third time, after receiving valid acceptances of a total of 3.4 million G4S shares, or about 0.21%, as of Dec. 16.

Last week, G4S accepted Allied’s offer of 245 pence per share, which was 10 pence higher than GardaWorld’s bid.