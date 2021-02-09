Takeover target G4S says fourth quarter was 'strong'

(Reuters) - British private security firm G4S, which is a target of a bidding war, on Tuesday reported new and retained contracts worth 5.5 billion pounds ($7.58 billion) and said its fourth-quarter was “strong”.

G4S, which has agreed to be bought by U.S. rival Allied Universal, also has an offer in hand from Canada’s GardaWorld, whose offer deadline ends on Wednesday unless extended for the sixth time.

($1 = 0.7260 pounds)