G4S shares fall as revenue misses estimates

(Reuters) - Shares of Britain’s G4S fell as much as 5 percent on Tuesday after the world’s biggest security firm posted a shortfall in full-year revenue, hurt by a drop in revenue at its cash division.

FILE PHOTO: A G4S security van is seen parked outside a bank in Loughborough, central England, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples/File Photo

The company, which provides security, cash and some sensitive government services, said it had received unsolicited interest from firms looking to buy its cash division, after it announced plans in December to separate the unit.

Total revenue rose marginally to 7.3 billion pounds from 7.21 billion pounds a year earlier, but missed analysts’ average consensus of 7.42 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Revenue at its cash solutions business fell 9.3 percent to 1.1 billion pounds, as the year-ago period benefited from a large cash technology and services contract in North America.

The cash unit, which includes Cash 360 machines operated by retailers as well as a cash transport business and has roughly 30,000 staff, has been growing strongly in some parts of the world despite a trend towards less cash usage in developed markets. The business accounts for about 15 percent of the company’s total annual turnover.

However, the company said that sales wins in the second half of 2018 had underpinned a good start to 2019.

Shares of the company were down 5 percent at 197.4 pence, making the stock the top loser on the UK bluechip index and Europe’s Stoxx index.

G4S said in December it would look to demerge or list the cash unit to create two independent businesses that can focus on their customers and markets.

It said it had received unsolicited expressions of interest to acquire the global cash solutions business and/or its retail cash solutions operations. The company added it would continue to consider all options.

G4S, which has over 500,000 employees across 90 countries, said it planned to start the process of separation of the cash business in the second half of the year.

It expects to invest around 20 million pounds in restructuring the business in 2019 and estimated the costs of the separation review and process to be between 25 million pounds and 50 million pounds.

Adjusted profit before interest, tax and amortization of 474 million pounds for the full year, in line with restated estimates released by the company last Wednesday.

Earnings per share of 16.70 pence also missed analysts average estimate of 18.67 pence.