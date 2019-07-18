BOJ's Kuroda says will mull data until last minute for July rate decision

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speak during a news conference at the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Chantilly, near Paris, France, July 18, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

CHANTILLY, France (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank will take into account economic, price and financial conditions available until the last minute in deciding what to do at this month’s interest rate review.

He also said G7 finance leaders appeared to hold the view that a pick-up in global economic growth may be delayed somewhat less than initially expected.

“Personally, I don’t think we need to expect the pick-up in global growth to be delayed significantly, or that this will become a big problem ahead,” Kuroda told a news conference after a two-day meeting of Group of Seven finance chiefs.

As U.S.-China trade frictions cloud the global outlook, an increasing number of market players expect the BOJ’s next move to be a loosening of monetary policy with some betting of action as early as this month’s rate review.