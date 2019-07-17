Consensus among G7 ministers to tackle Facebook's Libra: French chair

PARIS (Reuters) - G7 ministers meeting in France on Wednesday agreed on the need to confront the emergence of digital currencies following Facebook’s plans to launch its Libra digital coin, a French G7 presidency source said on Wednesday.

Speaking after the first of two days of discussions in Chantilly, north of Paris, the source said there was “a very large consensus on the need to act quickly”.

The source added that there was also unanimous agreement around the table on the need for minimum corporate taxation although it was still too early to agree on a specific rate.