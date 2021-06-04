UK says G7 finance ministers' talks were productive

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks at a meeting of finance ministers from across the G7 nations ahead of the G7 leaders' summit, at Lancaster House in London, Britain June 4, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers made progress in talks about reforming global corporate tax rules in London on Friday, Britain’s finance ministry said.

“The group held productive negotiations about reforming the global tax system and tackling the tax challenges that arise in a complex, digital global economy,” Britain’s Treasury said in a statement.

Sunak also urged fellow G7 finance ministers to require large companies to be more transparent about their environmental impact, as well as the need for measures to ensure the long-term sustainability of public finances.