Business News
August 17, 2020 / 4:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

G7 'less pessimistic' on global economy, says Italy's finance minister

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri pictured at a ceremony in Rome, Italy September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Finance ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies see a global economic scenario that is less pessimistic than forecast, Italian Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri said in a message on Twitter on Monday.

Earlier, Japan’s Finance Minister Taro Aso said G7 finance ministers had held a telephone meeting to coordinate responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gualtieri said the G7 was committed to production and distribution of anti-COVID vaccines “on a vast scale” and to offering continuing support to fragile and indebted countries, with special attention to Lebanon.

Reporting by James Mackenzie, editing by Gavin Jones

