Business News
August 17, 2020 / 1:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Japan calls for G7 coordination to spur global growth, combat pandemic, finance minister Aso says

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso takes questions from reporters at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, U.S., October 18, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan hopes to coordinate with its Group of Seven partners in seeking a swift containment of the coronavirus pandemic and a strong recovery in the global economy, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Monday.

Aso made the remark to reporters after attending a phone meeting with finance leaders of the G7 advanced economies.

“I told the G7 meeting that we must seek a balance between the need to contain the pandemic and keep the economy moving,” Aso said.

Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi, writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Gareth Jones

