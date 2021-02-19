G7 leaders discussed social media and freedom of speech: French official

French President Emmanuel Macron, attends a video-conference meeting ahead of 2021 Munich Security Conference at the Elysee palace in Paris, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, France, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and several other leaders at the virtual G7 summit raised the issue of the role social media platforms should have in preserving freedom of speech and how to regulate them, a French official said on Friday.

“It’s a point that was mentionned by several leaders, including our own,” a French presidential adviser said when asked about Facebook’s decision to remove news content from its Australian website.